Doncaster's Craig Collis-McCann hopes to move through gears at Para-cycling Track World Championships

Craig Collis-McCann. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The 35-year-old, who competed in wheelchair fencing at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, claimed a silver medal in the T2 time trial at the 2018 edition.

However, this season’s World Cup has been disappointing for Collis-McCann who has failed to medal with fifth place being his highest finish.

Yet this temporary setback is fuelling the Paralympian’s desire to improve and regain his medal-winning form.

“Other than this season I’ve had two years where I’ve medalled at pretty much everything I’ve turned up to including world championships,” said Collis-McCann, ahead of the competition starting this Thursday in Emmen, Netherlands.

“It’s been a dream come true to be honest and hopefully a natural result of all the hard work I’ve been doing.

“I’ve not been able to repeat that this year, I’ve had quite an unfortunate, disappointing year but I know success is in the legs, so I just need to find it again.

“It has been a challenge and to come home from the end of the World Cup season empty handed was tough.

“It brought it home a bit that I need to step up again and get back to that level and it’s definitely provided motivation.

“I don’t think in any sport or anything in life really, you can’t rest on your laurels or sit back and and say ‘I’m this good’.

“Maybe it’s been the step back that I needed and the step down that I needed to give me that kick up the bum and push me onto hopefully do greater things.”

Hard work lays ahead for Collis-McCann but he also knows how important the World Championships are in the build-up to Tokyo next year.

“I’ve got quite a brutal few weeks now, disappointing results off the back of the World Cup season and need to try turn them round to get some of my own confidence back and get that top work back into the legs,” Collis-McCann added.

“A lot is going to ride on this World Championships, so we’ve got a little bit of added pressure going into this race.

“We really want to perform not just for us but for the medals we want to take home but also getting at least one foot on that plane for Tokyo.

“I came back last year with a silver medal in the time-trial but largely it was better than I expected I guess, and a dream come true to achieve it.

“A repeat of that would be nice, obviously one better is the goal, I want to come home with those stripes. My big dream would be for that road race result at the World Championships.”