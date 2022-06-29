Doncaster's Connor Swift to appear at Tour de France this summer

Doncaster’s Connor Swift will again feature in this year’s Tour de France which begins in Copenhagen on Friday.

By Nick Westby
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 1:55 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 1:55 pm

The 26-year-old former British road race champion from Thorne is riding the Tour for a third successive year.

He will again ride a supporting role for his French team Arkea Samsic.

Swift has recorded two top-20 finishes in his Tour de France career.

Connor Swift, centre. Photo: PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images

He is one of two Yorkshiremen in the race, alongside debutant Tom Pidcock from Leeds, which is something to behold.

Not that long ago – even back in 2014 when the Grand Depart came to Yorkshire – there were only four British riders in the entire race.

There are seven in this year’s edition, which finishes in Paris on Sunday, July 24, including four-time winner Chris Froome for Israel Premier Tech and a quartet at Ineos – Pidcock, Geraint Thomas, Luke Rowe and Adam Yates.

