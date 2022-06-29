Doncaster's Connor Swift to appear at Tour de France this summer

The 26-year-old former British road race champion from Thorne is riding the Tour for a third successive year.

He will again ride a supporting role for his French team Arkea Samsic.

Swift has recorded two top-20 finishes in his Tour de France career.

Connor Swift, centre. Photo: PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images

He is one of two Yorkshiremen in the race, alongside debutant Tom Pidcock from Leeds, which is something to behold.

Not that long ago – even back in 2014 when the Grand Depart came to Yorkshire – there were only four British riders in the entire race.