Doncaster’s Beau Greaves storms to victory in Women's World Matchplay final

Doncaster’s Beau Greaves beat Mikuru Suzuki 6-1 to lift win the Women's World Matchplay title in Blackpool on Sunday.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:53 BST

'Beau 'n' Arrow' produced a dominant display at the Winter Gardens to qualify for November’s Grand Slam of Darts as well as the 2023/24 World Darts Championship.

The 19-year-old, from, Sprotbrough, who was the tournament favourite, admitted she could have done better in the final despite racing into a 5-0 lead against second seed Suzuki.

She said: “I wasn’t at my best, but I got over the line, so I’m really happy. I'm so grateful to be holding this trophy.

Doncaster's Beau Greaves (photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images).Doncaster's Beau Greaves (photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images).
"I just had to do what I had to do. I need to get more comfortable on the stage because it's hard to get a good range.

"I'm looking forward to another great year."

Former Doncaster College pupil Greaves picked up £10,000 in prize money following her latest win.

She has now taken over from Fallon Sherrock as the top-ranked female darts player by the PDC.

Greaves has taken the Women’s Series circuit by storm over the last 12 months, winning 16 of the last 21 events to establish a commanding lead at the top of the rankings.

Her remarkable run included an astonishing 70-match winning streak from August 2022 to February 2023.

Greaves made history in December when she became the youngest woman to compete at the PDC World Championship.

She played darts in the Plough pub in Balby on Monday evenings as a child, having been introduced to the sport by her dad and brother Taylor.

