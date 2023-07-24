Doncaster’s Beau Greaves storms to victory in Women's World Matchplay final

'Beau 'n' Arrow' produced a dominant display at the Winter Gardens to qualify for November’s Grand Slam of Darts as well as the 2023/24 World Darts Championship.

The 19-year-old, from, Sprotbrough, who was the tournament favourite, admitted she could have done better in the final despite racing into a 5-0 lead against second seed Suzuki.

She said: “I wasn’t at my best, but I got over the line, so I’m really happy. I'm so grateful to be holding this trophy.

Doncaster's Beau Greaves (photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images).

"I just had to do what I had to do. I need to get more comfortable on the stage because it's hard to get a good range.

"I'm looking forward to another great year."

Former Doncaster College pupil Greaves picked up £10,000 in prize money following her latest win.

She has now taken over from Fallon Sherrock as the top-ranked female darts player by the PDC.

Greaves has taken the Women’s Series circuit by storm over the last 12 months, winning 16 of the last 21 events to establish a commanding lead at the top of the rankings.

Her remarkable run included an astonishing 70-match winning streak from August 2022 to February 2023.

Greaves made history in December when she became the youngest woman to compete at the PDC World Championship.