Doncaster wrestler targets America after becoming UK’s first-ever Pride Champion

A rising wrestling star from Doncaster hopes winning the UK’s first-ever Pride Championship for LGBTQ+ performers can propel him to a dream career in the United States.

Adam Johnson, from Rossington, became hooked on wrestling from an early age during the industry’s heyday in the late 1990s.

Now, he tours the country as Adam Bolt, who loves almost nothing more than playing the pantomime villain, known as a heel in wrestling.

Doncaster wrestling star Adam Bolt.

"At best I can describe Adam Bolt as a wannabe celebrity,” says 27-year-old Adam, who is bisexual.

Adam says his wrestling alter ego wouldn’t be out of place on the reality TV show Love Island, in stark contrast to the usual gruff, alpha male personas he grapples with between the ropes.

"It sets me apart from other wrestlers,” he says. “When I get to express it I enjoy it more than the actual wrestling.”

For Adam, who trains in Nottingham, coming out coincided with an upward trajectory in his wrestling career.

Adam recently won UK’s first-ever Pride Championship for LGBTQ+ wrestlers.

“It’s no coincidence that my wrestling career has really taken off since I decided to share my story,” he says.

“I’ve got dreams of becoming the next big British wrestling star – maybe even making it to WWE one day - but even more important is being able to do it as my authentic self.

“Getting to a point where I can do that was a battle I fought for such a long time.

"Now I’ve won that, I’m absolutely living my best life inside and outside the ring.

"A lot of people struggle with coming out. I didn’t want to be it, I used to hate the idea I was that then I educated myself.”

Adam, who began wrestling in 2019, currently holds down a day job working for a law firm while travelling the length and breadth of the country on weekends chasing his dream.

"One minute I can be in a decent-looking venue in Manchester city centre, the next I can be in a small village. It can he hard,” he admits.

Regularly appearing on bigger promotional shows at home and abroad is the next step in his fledgling career, he says.