Doncaster woman organises summer netball tournament to fundraise for Sheffield cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Louise Holland had a malignant melanoma removed from her abdomen last year, after it was identified as cancerous in November 2022. However, it was discovered the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, which required chemotherapy to treat.

She underwent treatment at Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield, and all donations from the netball tournament she will host in June will be donated to Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When you’re first diagnosed, you feel shocked, devastated and wonder how long you have left to live,” said Miss Holland, 39.

Louise Holland (third from left, GA jersey) with some of who she described as her "netball family."

“But then I had this bright idea that I’d run a netball tournament to thank Weston Park for helping me and my loved ones through this traumatic time.”

Miss Holland has always loved netball, having played regularly at school. She joined her first adult team in 2017 after moving to the village of Auckley, to meet new people in her community.

Now, she plays on Mondays and Wednesdays and spoke of the amazing support her “netball family” have given her through the difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Cancer Research UK, nearly 17,000 new cases of melanoma skin cancer are diagnosed each year, but it has an 87% survival rate.

Miss Holland organised the fundraiser after undergoing chemotherapy treatment last year.

“With the netball community, we’re a family. We support each other and we’ve got each other’s backs,” she said. “I couldn’t ask for better friends. Not just in my teams, but the wider netball community.”

Miss Holland said there were few signs of her cancer before she was diagnosed, and she encouraged people to regularly check their skin, use high-factor sun cream and be wary of using sunbeds too often.

Her netball tournament is taking place on 22 June at New College Doncaster, near Auckley. It is being hosted by the Doncaster and District Netball League, and there is still time to register to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can email [email protected] and costs £100 per team. Alternatively, you can donate to Miss Holland’s JustGiving page to help her reach her £1,000 target.