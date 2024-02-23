Submitted.

The Miners Doncaster Ladies started competing in the National Volleyball League (NVL) Divison Three back in 2020.

After a slow, organic start the team have quickly started to see results follow. And it looks as though they are well on course for promotion.

This season they have a perfect record of played 12, won 12 to sit proudly at the top of the standings. Last term the team, which plays home games out of Campsmount Academy in Campsall, narrowly missed out on elevation but this time they are hoping to go one better and move up the ladder.

"We have slowly built up our skills and confidence as well as their team identity and courage, and climbed up steadily the league table over the time," says Patrycja Sosinska, the club's social media co-ordinator. "In the last season 2022-2023, the team fought hard with three other teams, finally ending up in third position in the table.

"We currently have 17 players in the girls team and participate in both the NVL and the Yorkshire League."

She added that the team are also top of the Yorkshire League table meaning it could be a double celebration come the season's end.

She added: "We have two amazing coaches - Adam Meszczynski and Szymon Ruminski - who support our growth and have been training us and developing our skills.

"We train twice a week and we always seek new members, as we are hoping to further grow and expand the club."