Doncaster Town's losing sequence continues in dramatic fashion against Cawthorne

Cricket round-up

Doncaster Town suffered a fourth straight league defeat in dramatic fashion against Cawthorne.

James Ward (68) and Taylor Fell (72) shared a third wicket stand of 155 and were the main contributors to Town’s imposing 279 all out, while Mustafa Shinwari claimed 6-68 for Cawthorne.

Aryan Varsani struck a superb 123 when the visitors replied. When he was eighth out 41 were still needed but Cawthorne won by one wicket with just one ball to spare.

Doncaster have dropped to sixth place in the YCSPL Premier Division standings. They host Barnsley on Saturday.

Mayank Mishra (4-43) and Harry Clewett (4-27) helped Cleethorpes bowl out Tickhill for 109 at Chichester Road and the hosts completed a seven wicket win in 27 overs.

Seventh-placed Tickhill visit leaders Wakefield Thornes on Saturday.

It is as you were at the top of the Championship after all of the top five sides won.

Skipper Robert Grace and Rory Daburger both contributed 72 to leaders Doncaster Town B’s 273-9 against Aston Hall at Green Lane.

Ollie Wainwright scored 72 in the hosts’ reply but they fell 54 short on 219-7.

Second-placed Sprotbrough bowled Rockingham Colliery out for 128 at Hoyland Common and then edged to a two wicket win in the 47th over.

Muhammad Khan took 4-39 for Tickhill B against Sheffield Collegiate B when the visitors made 174-9 at the Brookfield Oval but the hosts were bowled out for 142 in reply.