Doncaster Town Women make positive start in Yorkshire League

But their perfect record was brought to an end in agonising fashion when they lost by one run to Rockingham Colliery at the weekend.

Town had topped Division Two of the Yorkshire Women and Girls Cricket League – an eight-a-side T20 competition – after victories against Cottingham, Anston and Yapham.

Lesley Tew and Shell Styring both made 40 but Doncaster fell one run short of Rockingham’s total of 119 all out.

Doncaster Town Cricket Club’s women’s first XI.

Styring had earlier taken 2-9 with the ball, while Natalie Brown claimed 3-18 and Lucy Randle-Bissell chipped in with 2-18.

Tew also top scored with 42 and Ali March made 26 in a four-wicket win over Cottingham.

Randle Bissell starred with an unbeaten 52 in a five-wicket success over Anston before Styring (41no) and Natalie Brown (30no) guided Town to another five-wicket win against fellow high-flyers Yapham.

Town dropped to second in the standings, behind Yapham, following their defeat at the weekend.