Doncaster Town win T20 Blast and prepare to host regional final
and live on Freeview channel 276
Harpreet Bhatia smashed 87 from 42 balls and Charlie Kaye struck 37 to help Town post an imposing 197-9 from their 20 overs.
Collegiate could only 120 all out in response as Curtis Free claimed 3-25 and Joe Gallagher took 3-18.
Doncaster had beaten Appleby Frodingham and Treeton in the group stage before seeing off Wakefield Thornes in a close-fought semi-final.
Town now move into the regional finals – which they will host at their Bennetthorpe base this Sunday.
Town will face Woodhall Spa in the first semi-final at 10am, followed by Cuckney versus Denby at 1pm. The final will take place at 4pm. A barbecue and refreshments will be available throughout the day.
A run of six wins in seven league games has seen Town move up to fourth in the YCSPL Premier Division table.