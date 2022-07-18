Doncaster Town teenager selected for Northern Diamonds U18s

Randle-Bissell, 14, will be in the side to face Scotland U19s at Kirkstall Educational Cricket Club in Leeds on Tuesday.

Northern Diamonds are the domestic women's cricket team that represent the North East – made up of the best players from Northumberland, Durham and Yorkshire.

All-rounder Randle-Bissell plays for Town in the Yorkshire Women and Girls Cricket League and made her maiden half century with the bat last season, aged 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Randle-Bissell

She also scored 52 not out in Doncaster’s victory against Anston earlier this season and struck 68 against Sessay at the weekend.

Randle-Bissell was part of Yorkshire’s U13s performance squad last year after moving up from the development squad.