Doncaster Town suffer semi-final setback
Doncaster Town’s hopes of doing a league and cup double were ended on Sunday.
The current leaders of the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League were emphatically beaten by Wakefield Thornes in the semi-finals of the Yorkshire Leagues KO Cup.
Town restricted the visitors to 177-6 from their 40 overs but then slid to 89 all out in response.
David Toft anchored Wakefield’s innings with a sensible knock of 53 before Faisal Irfan added late impetus with a lively 32 not out.
Skipper Luke Townsend, Curtis Free and Graeme Attenborough each claimed two wickets apiece.
Doncaster’s reply was in tatters at 23-4 before Aamir Jamal (38) and Townsend (20) stemmed the flow of wickets.
But after their 54-run partnership was ended Town lost their final six wickets for just 12 runs and were dismissed in 18.4 overs.
With Saturday’s league programme washed out, Doncaster missed an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table at home to lowly Whitley Hall.
Town are 20 points clear of Sheffield Collegiate with six games remaining. They host sixth-placed Treeton this Saturday, while Tickhill travel to Elsecar.