Doncaster Town skittled for 43 as overseas star departs for Kashmir Premier League

Usama Mir. Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images

Town’s agony with the bat lasted 20 overs and only captain Bilal Anjam (14) reached double figures.

Collegiate took just 6.4 overs to complete a nine wicket victory.

Town, who won the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League in 2019, have struggled for runs all season in the newly-named Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The batting issues have not been helped by a serious injury to star man James Stuart, while overseas player Usama Mir has departed after being drafted to play for Muzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League.

Town are ninth in the table but, with four games remaining, are safe from relegation because they cannot be caught by bottom side Wickersley Old Village.