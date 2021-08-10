Doncaster Town skittled for 43 as overseas star departs for Kashmir Premier League
Doncaster Town suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of title-chasing Sheffield Collegiate on Saturday – as they were bowled out for just 43.
Town’s agony with the bat lasted 20 overs and only captain Bilal Anjam (14) reached double figures.
Collegiate took just 6.4 overs to complete a nine wicket victory.
Town, who won the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League in 2019, have struggled for runs all season in the newly-named Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League.
The batting issues have not been helped by a serious injury to star man James Stuart, while overseas player Usama Mir has departed after being drafted to play for Muzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League.
Town are ninth in the table but, with four games remaining, are safe from relegation because they cannot be caught by bottom side Wickersley Old Village.
Tickhill remain eighth in the standings following a six wicket defeat at home to Hallam.