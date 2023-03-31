Doncaster Town sign Pakistan international
Doncaster Town have signed Pakistan international Imran Butt as their overseas player for the 2023 season.
Butt, 27, has featured in six Test matches for Pakistan after making his debut two years ago.
The right-handed batter will also offer some variation with the ball.
Town start their YCSPL Premier Division campaign at Aston Hall on April 15.
Town’s director of cricket James Ward wrote on Facebook: “I’m delighted to announce that we have signed Imran Butt as our overseas professional for the 2023 season.
“Imran made his test debut for Pakistan against South Africa in January 2021 and later that year scored 91 against Zimbabwe.
“Imran has been a prolific run scorer for Balochistan in Pakistan Domestic Cricket averaging 36.23 and 39.80 in First Class and List A cricket respectively.
“Imran’s most recent UK stint was with Cavaliers & Carrington Cricket Club in the strong Notts Prem in 2022.
"He amassed 1090 runs in just 19 league innings with a highest score of 139. He averaged 72.67, scoring six fifties and four hundreds with a strike rate of 87.72.
"He also picked up 12 wickets bowling a mixture of medium pace and off spin.
"We’re hoping he can emulate these numbers and contribute to winning cricket matches for DTCC.
“Imran will be coaching our juniors on Friday evenings, supporting holiday camps and delivering one to one coaching, so he will be heavily involved at the club.”