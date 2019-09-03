Doncaster Town seal ECB Yorkshire South Premier League title
Doncaster Town have won a Yorkshire League title for only the second time in their history.
The Bennetthorpe club sealed top spot in the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League with a six wicket victory at Wickersley Old Village.
They will lift the trophy following their final game of the season at home to Hallam on Saturday (noon).
Town’s title success is the first time they have won the competition since the Yorkshire League was split into north and south divisions in 2016.
Doncaster were founder members of the Yorkshire League in 1936 and their solitary title win came 20 years ago in 1999.
Town cannot be caught by second-placed Treeton despite dropping their appeal over a 12-point deduction for a disciplinary charge.
Even if Treeton were to claim maximum points this weekend and Town lose, which could see the two sides finish level on points, the fact Town have won more games over the course of the season keeps them on top.
Doncaster have topped the table for the majority of the campaign and a report on the league’s website stated: “It was a well deserved success for Doncaster, who have consistently been the best side in the league this season.”
However, their title run-in has not been without drama after skipper Luke Townsend left the club last month following three straight defeats.
James Ward’s first game in charge at Elsecar then resulted in three Doncaster players being found guilty of level one offences of dissent and the new captain was found guilty of not being in control of his players.
Bilal Anjam (64no) and Joe Gallagher (40no) guided Doncaster to victory at Wickersley, while Graeme Attenborough also made 34.
Aamir Jamal (5-53) and Curtis Free (4-41) had earlier combined to good effect to restrict the hosts to 169 all out.