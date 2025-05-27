Doncaster Town return to winning ways against reigning champions

Doncaster Town

Doncaster Town returned to winning ways following their defeat to leaders Wakefield Thornes by comfortably beating reigning champions Cleethorpes.

Bhargav Nerai (95) led them to 199-6 before Cleethorpes were all out for 107 in reply with Curtis Free taking 6-34.

Town sit second in the YCSPL Premier Division standings, eight points behind Wakefield.

On Saturday they travel to neighbours Tickhill who were defeated at Whitley Hall at the weekend.

Despite a fifth wicket stand of 103 between Danyaal Khalid (50) and Mike Jepps (49), seventh-placed Tickhill were bowled out for 200.

In reply, James Brown (52no) and Neil Longhurst (60) put on 101 for the third wicket to help the hosts to a six-wicket win with 12

overs to spare.

Tickhill B remain on top of the Championship after winning at home to Aston Hall.

They restricted the visitors to 180-7, Gerard Coetzee top-scoring for the visitors with 57.

The hosts then completed a five-wicket win in the 47th over.

Ryan Alahakon took 4-27 for Doncaster Town B, who bowled Elsecar out for 117 at the Al-Murad Stadium.

The visitors then recorded a six-wicket win in the 37th over.

Daniel Wright (4-11) and Parteek Khasa (6-21) combined to bowl Wath out for just 33 at Melton Road before Sprotbrough raced to a ten-wicket win in just four overs.

In Division One Warmsworth bowled Conisbrough out for 144 at Park Road.

Dominic McGough then hammered 60 off 37 balls, adding to his three wickets earlier, and the visitors were able to record a five-wicket win with 17 overs to spare.