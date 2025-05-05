Doncaster Town maintain perfect start to YCSPL Premier Division season
Harsha Rajapaksha was the star of the show, making an unbeaten 124 off 106 balls to guide Town to 291-7 in 50 overs.
Bhargav Merai (46) and Joe Gallagher (46) also made useful contributions with the bat.
Hallam lost wickets at regular intervals in reply as they slipped to 167 all out. Merai, James Dobson, Denson Narayan and Jaden Fell claimed two wickets apiece.
Town and Wakefield Thornes lead the way at the top of the division with 36 points.
Doncaster travel to win-less Wickersley Old Village on Saturday.
Merai struck a majestic 159 on Sunday to lead Town to victory against Sessay in the Yorkshire Leagues KO Cup.
Sessay could only reach 213 all out in response to Town’s imposing total of 329-7. Town captain James Dobson claimed 4-30 with the ball.
Tickhill lie seventh in the early Premier Division table following a six-wicket win at Appleby Frodingham. Adam Copley snared 5-24 as the hosts collapsed to 143 all out. Jim Morgan (69) and Joel Whelan (35no) guided Tickhill to their second league win of the season in 30 overs.
Tickhill lost by three wickets at home to Driffield Town in the Yorkshire Leagues KO Cup on Sunday.
