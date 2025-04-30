Doncaster Town maintain perfect start to Premier League season

Cricket

Doncaster Town made it two wins from two in the league with a 60-run triumph at Barnsley Woolley Miners.

An opening stand of 234 between Jaden Fell (100 off 126 balls) and wicketkeeper Taylor Fell (135 off 139 balls) set Doncaster Town on their way to 304-8 at Shaw Lane.

Miners, for whom Jash Giyanani took 5-66, then saw Owen Smith hit 147 off 150 balls at the top of the order and the hosts finished on 244-6 to collect four useful losing points.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division of the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League, Tickhill suffered a comprehensive defeat at home to Wakefield Thornes.

Dylan Hurst smashed 119 off 66 balls to lead the visitors to 346-8, with supporting half-centuries from Uzair Mumtaz and Jawad Akhtar.

There were four wickets for Vinnie Ogden but they came at a cost of 93 runs.

In reply Charlie Bourne took 5-54 and Tickhill were all out for 101.

In the game of the day in the Championship, a brilliant 122 off 153 balls by skipper Danny Kemp led Whiston Parish Church to 199-7 at home to Sprotbrough.

Arman Jaffer then claimed 4-45 as the visitors were restricted to 187-8 in reply.

Rory Daburger took 5-26 to help Doncaster Town B bowl Wath out for 102 after asking them to bat first at Town Fields.

He was then unbeaten on 40 when the hosts completed a six-wicket win in the 29th over.

Ibrahim Safi (60) and James Waller (65) put on 107 for the fourth wicket to help Tickhill B to 216-6 against Rockingham Colliery at Hoyland Common.

Mohammad Khan then took 6-34 to help bowl the hosts out for 142.

In Division One. Ben Vandrill (76) and Daniel Hemingway (49 not out) led a lower order revival to help Coal Aston to 236-8 against Conisbrough at Stonelow, Nathan Chadburn taking 4-55 for the visitors.

Hemingway then completed a fine all-round performance with 5-55 as Conisbrough were bowled out for 174 in reply, Buddhika Bopitiyage top-scoring with 55.

Darfield continued their impressive start to the season with a 109-run win over Warmsworth.

Jabari Mills (134 off 121 balls) put on 106 for the fourth wicket with skipper Joe Stickland as the visitors reached 269-8.

Stickland then took 4-35 as the hosts were bowled out for 160 in reply.