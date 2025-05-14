Doncaster Town maintain one hundred per cent record in YCSPL

By Richard Storer
Published 14th May 2025, 16:20 BST
Cricketplaceholder image
Cricket
Doncaster Town won at Wickersley Old Village to maintain their one hundred per cent record in the YCSPL Premier Division.

Wickersley were put into bat at Northfield Lane and Manan Vohra’s 64 was the top score in their 200-7.

In reply, Jaden Fell (69) and Bhargav Merai (59) put on 105 for the second wicket to set up the visitors’ seven-wicket win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Town and Wakefield Thornes lead the way in the division with 48 points.

Haroon Tariq top-scored for bottom club Shiregreen in their 211-8 against Tickhill at the Brookfield Oval.

Skipper Ross Diver (50 off 39 balls) got the hosts off to a brisk start in reply, before Jim Morgan (77no) and Joel Whelan (73no off 54 balls) took the hosts to an eight-wicket win in 32 overs, with an unbroken third wicket stand of 130.

In the Championship, Tickhill B took advantage of defeats for the two joint-leaders with a narrow win at Ackworth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Edward Cole made 68 and Mohammed Khan took 4-50 as the hosts were all out for 223.

Ibrahim Safi’s 95 proved decisive despite a couple of late scares and the visitors won by one wicket with eight balls to spare.

Doncaster Town B are up to fourth place after a 45-run win over Sprotbrough at Town Fields.

The hosts posted 190-9 before bowling their visitors out for 145, with Oliver Booth taking 5-26.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Division One, Coal Aston’s 23-game winning run in the league finally came to an end when they were beaten at Warmsworth at Common Lane.

Skipper Nathan Swift (86) gave the hosts a solid platform for their 259-6.

Jake Marshall (4-56) and Limar Pierce (4-56) combined to bowl the visitors out for 228, despite Jack Hall’s 71.

Related topics:Doncaster TownPremier Division
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice