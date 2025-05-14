Doncaster Town maintain one hundred per cent record in YCSPL
Wickersley were put into bat at Northfield Lane and Manan Vohra’s 64 was the top score in their 200-7.
In reply, Jaden Fell (69) and Bhargav Merai (59) put on 105 for the second wicket to set up the visitors’ seven-wicket win.
Town and Wakefield Thornes lead the way in the division with 48 points.
Haroon Tariq top-scored for bottom club Shiregreen in their 211-8 against Tickhill at the Brookfield Oval.
Skipper Ross Diver (50 off 39 balls) got the hosts off to a brisk start in reply, before Jim Morgan (77no) and Joel Whelan (73no off 54 balls) took the hosts to an eight-wicket win in 32 overs, with an unbroken third wicket stand of 130.
In the Championship, Tickhill B took advantage of defeats for the two joint-leaders with a narrow win at Ackworth.
Edward Cole made 68 and Mohammed Khan took 4-50 as the hosts were all out for 223.
Ibrahim Safi’s 95 proved decisive despite a couple of late scares and the visitors won by one wicket with eight balls to spare.
Doncaster Town B are up to fourth place after a 45-run win over Sprotbrough at Town Fields.
The hosts posted 190-9 before bowling their visitors out for 145, with Oliver Booth taking 5-26.
In Division One, Coal Aston’s 23-game winning run in the league finally came to an end when they were beaten at Warmsworth at Common Lane.
Skipper Nathan Swift (86) gave the hosts a solid platform for their 259-6.
Jake Marshall (4-56) and Limar Pierce (4-56) combined to bowl the visitors out for 228, despite Jack Hall’s 71.