Doncaster Town extend Premier League lead
Doncaster Town beat Barnsley in convincing fashion to extend their lead at the top of the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League.
Town’s seven wicket triumph at Town Fields, combined with reigning champions Wakefield Thornes’ surprise home defeat to Elsecar, left them with a 32-point advantage at the summit.
Barnsley elected to bat first but their innings got off to a poor start and they quickly declined to 41-4 including the key wicket of Harpreet Bhatia.
Bilal Anjam was the mainstay of Doncaster’s reply as his 85 paved the way for an 11th win from 14 games.
James Stuart opened with 35 and James Ward continued his recent form with 46 not out.
Town travel to Sheffield Collegiate, who have nudged themselves into second spot, on Saturday.