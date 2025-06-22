Doncaster Town drop to fifth after back-to-back defeats

Doncaster Town captain James Dobson

Doncaster Town have slipped to fifth in the YCSPL Premier Division table after back-to-back defeats.

James Dobson’s side lost in comprehensive fashion at home to Whitley Hall on Saturday following their surprise defeat at lowly Shiregreen a week previously.

Whitley Hall, who leapfrogged Town in the table as a result of their victory, posted 205-8 from their 46 overs.

The visitors were indebted to opener James Moorhouse who made 95 before becoming one of spinner Warren Graca’s five victims. Graca finished with impressive figures of 5-48.

Town struggled from the off and were in trouble at 33-4. Dobson dug in for 33 but the home side slid to 105 all out in 30.5 overs.

Doncaster now lie 12 points adrift of leaders Sheffield Collegiate. They travel to Appleby Frodingham on Saturday.

Tickhill posted a seven-wicket win at Wickersley Old Village and remain seventh in the standings.

Michael Jepps claimed 3-37 as the hosts reached 179 all out.

Joel Whelan (65) and Billal Anjam (47no) guided Tickhill, who host Sheffield Collegiate on Saturday, to their sixth league win of the season.

Sprotbrough have taken over at the top of the Championship division and they won by 57 runs at Treeton to continue their excellent start to the season.

They had their lower order to thank on Saturday as Dean Williamson (55no) and George Thompson (41) lifted their total to a very respectable 214-9.

It proved to be out of Treeton’s reach as the home side responded with 157 all out. Parteek Khasa snared 5-39 and Williamson completed a man of the match performance by taking 3-35.

Second-placed Doncaster Town B slipped up as they lost by 42 runs at Ackworth.

T Payne claimed 4-70 but the home side still amassed 223 all out. Town could only muster 175 all out in response including 39 from R Alahakon.