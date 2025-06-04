Doncaster Town denied top spot by local rivals Tickhill

Tickhill's Jordan Lowe

Doncaster Town missed the chance to go top of the YCSPL Premier Division as they lost at rivals Tickhill.

Town, who dropped to third in the standings, were bowled out for 185 after they were put into bat by Tickhill at the Brookfield Oval.

Adam Copley took 7-38 for the hosts, helping reduce Town to 49-6.

Only when Charlie Kaye (56) and Jak Hotchkiss (52) put on 84 for the seventh wicket did the visitors threaten to get on top.

Seventh-placed Tickhill were 109-5 in reply but a quickfire 40 from Jordan Lowe swung the game their way and they got home by three wickets with nine balls to spare.

Leaders Wakefield Thornes suffered a surprise defeat at home to Cawthorne. Sheffield Collegiate are now level with Thornes at the top of the table after beating Hallam at Abbeydale.

in the Championship Division, Doncaster Town B moved to the summit by beating overnight leaders Tickhill B at Town Fields.

Jack Woodiwiss (71) led the hosts to 179-7.

Warren Graca then took 5-32 as the visitors were bowled out for 126 in reply.

Sprotbrough moved up to second place with an emphatic win over Elsecar at Melton Road.

Forties from Joe Toole and Lewis Hogg took the hosts to 200 all out before wickets were shared as the visitors were bowled out for 72 in reply.