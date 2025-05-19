Doncaster Town defeated by Wakefield Thornes in top-of-table clash

Cricket

Doncaster Town lost to Wakefield Thornes in a top-of-the-table clash in the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League.

Both teams went into Saturday’s game at Town Fields having won four out of four in the Premier Division.

But it was the visitors who edged a low-scoring affair to win by 30 runs and maintain their perfect record.

Wakefield batted first and collapsed from 148-5 to 166 all out as Warren Graca claimed 2-34 and Joe Gallagher took 3-35.

In reply Town slipped to 34-4 before Charlie Kaye offered some resistance. Kaye made 51 but once he was removed the hosts fell to 136 all out. Charlie Bourne snared 6-42 for Thornes.

Town, who host Cleethorpes on Saturday, did beat Barnsley Woolley Miners twice on Sunday to progress in the YCSPL T20 Blast.

Tickhill suffered a surprise 114-run defeat at Hallam and lie seventh in the Premier Division table.

Adam Copley claimed 3-37 as the home side amassed 235 all out.

Tickhill struggled in response and lost wickets at regular intervals as they collapsed to 121 all out in 30.1 overs. Joshua Court top scored with 34.

Tickhill travel to Whitley Hall on Saturday.

Like Doncaster, they enjoyed two wins in the YCSPL T20 Blast on Sunday as they beat Appleby Frodingham and Cawthorne.

Tickhill B went top of the Championship after a four-wicket win over Wath.

Nathaniel Wilkes took 4-22 as Wath were restricted to 174 all out. James Waller (45), James Eaton (32) and Sam Roby (32) helped Tickhill home in 45.1 overs.

Doncaster Town B won by 100 runs at Treeton and lie third in the Championship table. Rory Daburger (70) and Robert Grace (61) powered Town up to 260-6. Treeton could only muster 160 all out as Daburger claimed 4-66 and Brad Heaps took 4-29.

Sprotbrough are in fourth spot after their empahtic eight-wicket win at Sheffield Collegiate B. Collegiate posted 201-8 as Parteek Khasa took 4-33. Callum Marsh (89no), Joe Toole (46no) and Thomas Pepper (46) got Sprotbrough home for the loss of just two wickets.