Doncaster Town defeat Tickhill thanks to Duncan Heath's magnificent seven
Duncan Heath had Tickhill in a spin as ECB Yorkshire South Premier League leaders Doncaster Town claimed an important derby win at Alderson Drive.
Town were on the ropes with the hosts well positioned on 92-1 chasing 165 for victory.
But that was the cue for a magnificent spell of bowling from Heath who proceeded to take 7-35 from 12.4 overs as Tickhill crumbled to 125 all out.
Doncaster’s 39-run success keeps them 22 points clear of defending champions Wakefield Thornes with nine games remaining.
Tickhill stay sixth in the table as they bid to consolidate their top tier status.
Heath had earlier played an important role with the bat as he opened with 32 and provided support for James Ward whose crucial knock of 50 lifted Town to 164-7 from their 42 overs.
Alex Rowland was the pick of the home side’s bowlers, finishing with figures of 3-42.
Tickhill looked on course to become only the second side to beat the league leaders this season when Ross Diver (53) and Mark Cummins (26) shared an opening stand of 65 and then Binura Fernando added a quickfire 17.
But Heath had Diver stumped by Sonny Day-Tennant and Fernando was trapped leg before wicket by Aamir Jamal as the game was turned on its head.
Heath then claimed six of the last seven wickets to fall as Tickhill collapsed from 102-2 to 125 all out.
Town’s Yorkshire Leagues KO Cup quarter final at Sheffield Collegiate on Sunday had to be abandoned due to an unfit pitch.