Doncaster Town close in on title despite points deduction threat
Doncaster Town could seal the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League title this weekend despite a possible 12-point deduction hanging over them.
Town travel to Wickersley Old Village on Saturday knowing victory in their penultimate fixture could clinch only their second ever Yorkshire League title.
However, the title race could yet go down to the last game of the season if results were to go against Doncaster – and should they lose an appeal against a disciplinary charge.
A league spokesperson confirmed that three Doncaster players were found guilty of level one offences of dissent in a one-run defeat at Elsecar earlier this month.
Captain James Ward, in his first match in charge following the club’s decision to part company with Luke Townsend, was also found guilty of not being in control of his players.
Doncaster have appealed against the verdicts but will be docked 12 points if they are unsuccessful.
Town have led the division for virtually the entire campaign and have a 24-point advantage over second-placed Treeton and a 30-point lead over third-placed Sheffield Collegiate going into the final two games (12 points for a win).
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
They took another big step towards the title with a hard earned 24-run win at reigning champions Wakefield Thornes on Saturday thanks to an inspired spell of bowling from club stalwart Graeme Attenborough.
Defending a total of 199-9, Attenborough came on as second change to single-handedly remove Wakefield’s top six and reduce them from 82-0 to 111-6. The home side were eventually bowled out for 175.
Doncaster were founder members of the Yorkshire League in 1936 and their solitary title win came in 1999. The division was split into north and south sections in 2016.
Meanwhile, Tickhill did Doncaster a huge favour by beating high flying Barnsley by 64 runs at Shaw Lane to all but end their hopes of winning the league.
Sri-Lankan all-rounder Binura Fernando scored 59 to get Tickhill up to 186-7 before taking 3-19 as Barnsley replied with 122 all out.