Doncaster Town avoid relegation from Premier League

Doncaster Town captain Bilal Anjam

Town, league champions in 2019 and finalists in last year’s Covid-affected competition, have endured a difficult campaign in the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League and have won just six of their 21 games.

But their relegation fears were finally ended last weekend despite a 19-run defeat at home to third bottom Cawthorne.

Responding to the visitors’ 232-9, Town claimed four vital batting points by scoring 90% of their target and closing on 213-6.

Captain Bilal Anjam (56), James Ward (52) and Charlie Kaye (55) all made crucial contributions with the bat.

The four bonus points edged Doncaster 12 points clear of the drop zone with one round of fixtures remaining (12 points for a win).

Hallam, who occupy the second relegation berth, could still draw level on points with Town but cannot leapfrog them in the table by virtue of winning fewer bonus points over the course of the season.

Doncaster conclude their campaign at already relegated Wickersley Old Village on Saturday.