Doncaster Town and Tickhill start new season with victories
India A star Merai snared 3-9 from six overs as the hosts stuttered to 127 all out. New ball pair Curtis Free and George Cowan also claimed two wickets apiece.
Merai then struck an unbeaten 53 off 61 balls, linking up with Jaden Fell (44no), to ease Town to a nine wicket triumph in 26.2 overs.
Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Tickhill also made an impressive winning start by edging to a 21-run victory at home to reigning champions Cleethorpes.
The hosts were in big trouble at 12-3 before new signing Bilal Anjam ground out a pivotal and patient knock of 65 not out.
Anjam received support from Joel Whelan (29), Liam Johnson (27) and Jordan Lowe (21) as Tickhill posted 188-9 from their 50 overs.
Cleethorpes looked well set for victory at 120-3 but then lost their remining seven wickets for 47 runs as Adam Copley claimed superb figures of 6-29 and Johnson took 3-27.
Sprotbrough recorded an emphatic 116-run win over Rockingham Colliery in the Championship.
Parteek Khasa smashed 113 not out as the hosts posted a formidable 286-4. Thomas Pepper (59), Harry Graham (40) and Lewis Hogg (52) also impressed with the bat.
Lasith Lakshan made 83 for Rockingham but lacked support as the visitors closed on 170 all out in reply. Dean Williamson claimed 3-53 with the ball.
Doncaster Town B won by seven wickets at home to Aston Hall. Robert Grace (62no) and Simon Widdup (34no) guided Town home in 41.2 overs after Hall had rather laboured to 157-6.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.