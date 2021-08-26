Doncaster Town aim to secure Premier League status against Cawthorne

Key man James Stuart has been injured for Town.

The 2019 ECB Yorkshire South Premier League champions have endured a difficult campaign and they are still not mathematically safe with two games remaining.

They sit two places and 20 points above the drop zone in the newly-named Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League but could still be relegated if results were to go against them.

Bilal Anjam’s side host relegation-threatened Cawthorne on Saturday knowing victory would guarantee their survival.

They bring the curtain down on a disappointing campaign at already relegated Wickersley Old Village the following weekend.

A defeat for Doncaster this weekend combined with a win for second bottom Hallam at home to Treeton would take the relegation battle to the final day.

Hallam then travel to Cawthorne on the final weekend in a potential relegation decider.

Town were grateful for four points last weekend as the rain forced the abandonment of their fixture at Elsecar with the home side firmly in the box seat.

The hosts had rattled up 213-3 from 35 overs before the weather intervened.

Eighth-placed Tickhill also had to settle for four points last weekend as their clash against Barnsley was abandoned with the visitors on 165-3.