Doncaster Toll Bar set for historic Challenge Cup tie against RAF Rugby League

The amateur club has been rewarded for it’s most successful season to date with a place in the first round of one of rugby league’s most prestigious competitions.

Doncaster Toll Bar finished second in the Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division last season and reached the Grand Final in the fourth tier.

The Prospect Road club also lifted the Yorkshire Men’s League Cup, which secured their spot in the Challenge Cup this term, and made the final of the BARLA Yorkshire Cup.

Doncaster Toll Bar are in the Challenge Cup first round.

Their success has also seen several players signed by professional clubs, including George Hill, who now plays for Super League side Castleford Tigers.

Head coach Ian Tattersall said: “We have certainly earned the right to play in the Challenge Cup.

"It’s a real reward for the lads’ effort and commitment.”

Cup fever is sweeping through the club ahead of Saturday’s match against the Royal Air Force, with hundreds of spectators expected at Prospect Road for the 2pm kick-off.

Ian, a volunteer coach at Doncaster Toll Bar since 2013, said: “There’s a real excitement and buzz about the game, it’s a first for the club to play in the Challenge Cup.

"It’s given us an early season focus because the league season doesn’t start until March.”

The draw for round two has already been made – with Doncaster set to host York Acorn should they progress.

Ian said: “To get two home games in the Challenge Cup would be unbelievable for the club, not just playing the games but the revenue and exposure.

"You don’t want to look too far ahead and we are not taking anything for granted but I think it gives us an extra incentive.”

Ian admitted he didn’t know what to expect from the RAF’s rugby league team.

He said: “You can watch videos of them, which we have, but they don’t play a lot. When you watch them the standard is high.

"They are physical, big and strong, as you would expect, and are used to playing in the Challenge Cup. They play in it every season.