Doncaster Toll Bar reach cup final and prepare to host Masters Festival

George Hill (2), Dom Riley, Jacob Jones, Peter Green, Owen Wedgwood and Luke Cade got their names on the trysheet as the Prospect Road club ran out comfortable winners.

Cade and Jack Green shared the conversions.

Toll Bar will face Almondbury Spartans in the final at the home of Batley Bulldogs on August 6.

Doncaster Toll Bar Masters

Man of the match Peter Green said: "It’s great to get a win and another final.

“The performance was pretty good especially in the first half when we were very good and could have been further in front.

"The second half was really difficult and was more about keeping our heads than anything else.

“The lads dug in during the tough parts of the game and the scoreline could have been even more convinving in a game where we never really looked like losing.

"We can't wait for the final and the lads will be doing all they can to prepare well for what will be a tough encounter. Thanks to everyone for your support."

Toll Bar has been chosen to host the first Yorkshire Masters Festival on Saturday.

Teams from all over the country will descend upon Prospect Road for the over-35s tournament.

Registration is at noon and the round robin matches will start at 1pm.