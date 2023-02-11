The visitors, who had spent four days at a training camp at RAF Leeming in the build-up to the game, flew away with the spoils after claiming a 36-24 victory over the Yorkshire Premier Division side in front of a bumper crowd which included Dons CEO Carl Hall and several former Doncaster players.

Unbeaten home in all competitions last season, Ian Tattersall’s men led 14-12 at the break. But with the visitors having use of the slope in the second half they always looked to be facing an uphill task and so it proved.

Two superb long-range tries by full-back Keiron Prescott were the highlights of a dominant second half display by the RAF who proved worthy winners on a day when both sides were having their first outing since last season.

The Challenge Cup trophy. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Last season’s YML Cup winners and runners-up in three other major competitions, Toll Bar took the lead against the run of play when hooker Mitch Garrity crossed from close-range on 14 minutes.

Centre Luke Cade, who had an off-day with the boot, hit the post with his conversion attempt.

The RAF turned further pressure into points with two quickly-taken tries – the second of which was gifted them as a result of full-back Curtis Garrity dropping a high kick 20 metres out.

Winger Adam Wright cut the gap to four points when he touched down out wide following some strong forward play and some neat handling.

Garrity’s second try on the half hour, converted by Cade, secured his side a two-point interval lead.

The well-drilled visitors regained the lead within two minutes of the restart with a well-taken try and extended their lead to 24-14 on 53 minutes.

Jones threw his side a lifeline when crossing for a close-range try which would have seen Toll Bar trail by just four points had Cade been able to add the extras.

Toll Bar’s hopes looked to have been further boosted by the sin-binning of Josh Caldwell minutes later. But they not only failed to capitalise on their extra man, they fell further behind as the visitors again showed their finishing skills.