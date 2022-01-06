Doncaster Toll Bar eye more silverware in Yorkshire Cup final

Doncaster Toll Bar in action.

The Prospect Road club face Hunslet Club Parkside in the final at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium on Sunday (2pm).

Toll Bar are a summer team but started their cup campaign in November with a comfortable 30-4 victory over Fryston Warriors.

They then beat Hull outfit Three Tuns 14-6 before a late penalty secured a 14-13 win over Ackworth in the semi-finals just before Christmas.

Toll Bar will be backed by two coachloads of fans in Featherstone this weekend.

Coach Ian Tattersall told League Express: “We’ve won quite a few trophies since 2010, including the Pennine League’s President and Andrew Bennett Cups, but this is a step up for us.

"It’s a huge moment for the players, for the club and for me but we’re not overawed. We’re looking forward to it.