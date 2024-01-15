Doncaster Toll Bar beat Ashton Bears to reach Betfred Challenge Cup second round

Doncaster Toll Bar mounted a second half comeback to beat Ashton Bears 22-20 and reach the second round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Toll Bar trailed 16-6 at half time but scored three second half tries to claim a memorable win in front of a bumper crowd at Prospect Road.

The victory means that the Doncaster club have gone one stage further than last season after falling at the first hurdle at home to the Royal Air Force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will now host National Conference Premier outfit West Hull in the second round on Saturday, January 27.

Kieron Lawton scores for Toll Bar.

Neither side gained a foothold during the early exchanges but Wigan outfit Ashton opened the scoring on 18 minutes when Rothwell was able to score close to the posts which left Sexton with an easy conversion.

This seemed to unsettle the home side and, from the resulting kick-off, Ashton capitalised again with Rothwell crashing over for an unconverted score.

Toll Bar grew into the game and some sustained pressure led to powerhouse forward Jacob Jones crashing over on 31 minutes. Kieron Lawton added the extras to make it 6-10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within three minutes the visitors had restored their 10-point lead with a try from Green promptly converted by Sexton.

Luke Cade dives over for Toll Bar.

Following the restart some slick play by Toll Bar put Luke Cade over in the corner to excite the crowd and raise hopes of a comeback.

Toll Bar were now camped in the opposition’s half and substitute Adam Jones made an immediate impact as he unlocked the Ashton defence and sent captain Jordan King over under the posts, leaving Lawton with an easy two points to level the scores.

The home side took the lead for the first time late in the game when Ben Howe hoisted a huge kick from midfield and Lawton was able to rise above the retreating Ashton defenders and claim the ball with an open field in front of him to touch down under the posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawton then added the conversion to give Toll Bar a 22-16 lead with around six minutes to go.

Ashton were not giving up without a fight and they went over on the corner in the final seconds when Rothwell completed his hat trick but Sexton was unable to bring the tie level with his kick from the touchline.