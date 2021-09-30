Doncaster teenager Scott Ogden to step up to Moto3 World Championship in 2022

Scott Ogden is pictured above (left) with Michael Laverty (centre) and Josh Whatley who will also be joining the VisionTrack Honda team. Photo: Gold & Goose

The Doncaster-born teenager has signed for the new VisionTrack Honda team run by former MotoGP and British Superbike racer Michael Laverty.

Ogden, 17, will be competing in front of the biggest motorcycle racing crowds and TV audiences in the world.

He will become the first motorcyclist from Doncaster to line up on a Grand Prix grid since Tony Rogers rode in the 1982 French GP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Ogden (19) in action. Photo: Roy Cross

Ogden said: “I’m delighted to be moving up to the Moto3 grid. It’s the next big step and racing at each MotoGP event doesn’t get much better for a rider at this stage of their career.

“Michael Laverty knows what it takes to compete at the highest levels of the sport and I am excited about working with him and the team he is putting together. It gives me an excellent start in Moto3 and I want to help them achieve strong results.”

Ogden has enjoyed a successful season of racing on the continent in 2021, including a breakthrough first win in the Junior World Championship at Jerez, Spain.

His impressive CV includes the British Talent Cup and British Motostar Standard Class titles in 2019, plus the British GP70 FAB Racing and British Minibikes (70cc) titles in 2016. Ogden started racing in 2010 at the age of just six.

Laverty said: “I first met Scott during an evening practice session on Minibikes in 2017 and was immediately impressed by his abilities. I’ve kept an eye on him since.

"Recently I was saying how I felt he could be the next British talent to step up to World Championship level – and the week after he won at Jerez!

"He’s a very nice young guy who I believe has the ingredients to go all the way.”

Ogden added: “There are a lot of people I need to thank in British motorcycle racing and, more recently, on the international scene for helping me in my career.