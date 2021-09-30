Doncaster teenager Scott Ogden to step up to Moto3 World Championship in 2022
Motorcycling ace Scott Ogen will make the step up to the Moto3 World Championship in 2022.
The Doncaster-born teenager has signed for the new VisionTrack Honda team run by former MotoGP and British Superbike racer Michael Laverty.
Ogden, 17, will be competing in front of the biggest motorcycle racing crowds and TV audiences in the world.
He will become the first motorcyclist from Doncaster to line up on a Grand Prix grid since Tony Rogers rode in the 1982 French GP.
Ogden said: “I’m delighted to be moving up to the Moto3 grid. It’s the next big step and racing at each MotoGP event doesn’t get much better for a rider at this stage of their career.
“Michael Laverty knows what it takes to compete at the highest levels of the sport and I am excited about working with him and the team he is putting together. It gives me an excellent start in Moto3 and I want to help them achieve strong results.”
Ogden has enjoyed a successful season of racing on the continent in 2021, including a breakthrough first win in the Junior World Championship at Jerez, Spain.
His impressive CV includes the British Talent Cup and British Motostar Standard Class titles in 2019, plus the British GP70 FAB Racing and British Minibikes (70cc) titles in 2016. Ogden started racing in 2010 at the age of just six.
Laverty said: “I first met Scott during an evening practice session on Minibikes in 2017 and was immediately impressed by his abilities. I’ve kept an eye on him since.
"Recently I was saying how I felt he could be the next British talent to step up to World Championship level – and the week after he won at Jerez!
"He’s a very nice young guy who I believe has the ingredients to go all the way.”
Ogden added: “There are a lot of people I need to thank in British motorcycle racing and, more recently, on the international scene for helping me in my career.
“Right now, I have the remainder of the CEV Repsol season to concentrate on with the Aspar team who I must also thank. They are a great bunch of people, I’ve really enjoyed racing with them and it’s their support that enabled me to experience that win at Jerez.”