Doncaster teenager lands dream job with top Irish trainer Jonjo O'Neill

Kea Taylor, 18, has landed a job as a groom for top Irish trainer Jonjo O’Neill.

The former Outwood Academy Adwick student is now based at Jackdaws Castle in the Cotswolds countryside, one the finest training facilities in British jump racing.

She is a graduate of the National Horseracing College in Doncaster where she initially completed the 12-month residential Foundation course.

Working for O’Neill, and through the college, she then gained a distinction in a Level 2 Apprenticeship in Racehorse Care.

But Kea is not planning on becoming a jockey – and has set her heart on a management role within the sport.

“My days working for Mr O’Neill are amazing,” she said.

"Yes, the hours are long and you work in all weather conditions and of course you have your ups and downs, but I have turned my hobby into a career, and I love it.

“I love horses. My responsibilities range from carrying out all stable duties to the highest standard, to exercising the racehorses on the gallops and taking responsibility for my horses at the races.

“I work as part of a team to make sure the days run smoothly. Our priority of course is the care and the training of the horses.

“I attend race meetings across the UK which is great fun, especially when you lead in a winner.

“My career aspiration is to work my way up into a senior management role.

“Lots of people assume that everyone who works in racing aspires to be a jockey but that is not the case, there are so many career opportunities in the industry.

“Progressing onto the Level 3 apprenticeship [in Racehorse Care and Management] will teach me the skills and competencies I will require to take more responsibility in my job role.

“If I was talking to someone who wanted to work with horses, I would encourage them to explore horse racing.

"I would open their eyes to the huge number of career opportunities, the structure of the training and the regulations which the sport follows.

“You honestly don’t realise how big the industry is. You don’t even need to ride a horse to work in racing.

"We have a team who swim horses every day. We also have a team who operate the spa and solariums. Some yards have treadmills and water walkers.

"There are so many different ways to get horses fit you don’t need to ride.”

She added: “My experience at the National Horseracing College set me on the right path.

"The instructors taught me everything I needed to know.

"I am now working as a racing groom, doing what I absolutely love, receiving a competitive salary and living in one of the most beautiful parts of the country.

"I truly am living my dream.”