Doncaster teenager Joe Duggan makes British Superbikes breakthrough

Joe Duggan. Photo: Kerry Rawson Photography

Doncaster-born Duggan is competing in his rookie season aboard the Kawasaki 636 in the Quattro Group British Supersport class.

The 17-year-old, who now lives in Haxey, currently stands 18th on the leaderboard after collecting points from four of the opening six races.

Duggan, a carpet fitter for the family business, Surefit Carpets in Doncaster, started racing in 2017 on a Pitbike Supermoto at the British Mini Bikes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2019 he moved up to the Junior Supersport Class at British Superbikes riding a Kawasaki Ninja 400.

The following year he progressed onto a Kawasaki 636 and raced in the Thundersport GB Championship to gain track experience on the bigger motorcycle before making his debut in the BSB Supersport class in June.

Duggan finished 15th in his first senior British Superbikes race at Oulton Park and recorded two 13th place finishes in round two at Knockhill.

He said: “I absolutely loved my first British Superbike Supersport 600 race. It was so difficult towards the end but I pulled two overtakes out of the bag which meant that I scored my first point.

"I was really happy with the result at Knockhill and it was pleasing to record my fastest time of the weekend.