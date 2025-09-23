Doncaster Teen Junior Holden wins Yorkshire Boxing Belt

Doncaster amateur boxer Junior Holden has started the season well having won England Boxing’s 54kg Yorkshire Belt by unanimous decision on a West Yorkshire show. The previous week Junior had travelled to Devon where he lost out in the final of the Barum Box Cup.

“We’re grateful to Junior’s coaches and especially Danny who have invested so much time and effort in him and their hard work couple with Junior commitment are now paying off,” said dad Bruno Holden. “Junior has come such a long way since taking up boxing at 13 when he joined the Athletic Boxing Club in Skellow as a shy, introverted boy who emerged with the will to succeed in the sport that he’s come to love and in which he now excels.”

Coach Danny Maddison concurs. “A proud moment for Junior and his family but also four out boxing team. We’ve worked hard for this moment which shows that without previous failure there can’t be success. This was another step up the ladder for a tough, talented and courageous young boxer who’s progressing nicely at the right pace and at the right time.”

Now sixteen, Junior lives with his parents and two younger brothers in Woodlands and is preparing a sports diploma at a local further education college. “I’ve left school and am concentrating full time on my boxing. My coach Maddo puts so much into me and it’s thanks to him and the team that I’ve won this belt. I’m dedicating my life to the sport with the ambition to become a professional boxer. This success is hopefully the tip of the iceberg!”

All elite athletes require sponsorship. Junior appreciates the generosity of a good number of local sponsors. Other potential sponsors should contact dad Bruno Holden on Instagram @brunoholden9 or Facebook Bruno Holden.