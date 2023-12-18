Doncaster slip to fourth in Yorkshire Premier League

Doncaster Squash Club dropped to fourth in the Yorkshire Premier League prior to the mid-season break.

Without their big names Greg Lobban, Simon Herbert and captain Joel Arscott, they went down 19-6 at Abbeydale.

Abbeydale's Phil Scully and Hayden Tetley got the Sheffield side off to a lightning start, and although Canadian Brett Schille got one back for Donny in an absolute monster of a battle against Stanley Sykes (a 20-18 first game set the tone), Abbeydale's top order were just about able to seal the deal.

The home side's No.2 Jordan Hardwick got the better of Toby Ponting in another five-game epic, before Welshman Elliot Morris Devred toppled Will Salter in the top-string clash to finish things off.

Queens No.1 Finnlay Withington

Queens nudged ahead for the first time this season after thrashing Pontefract 2 secured them a slender advantage over the chasing pack.

The top four - Queens, Pontefract 1, Dunnington and Doncaster - are separated by a tantalising three points at the season's midway point, setting up a thrilling second half when the campaign resumes in mid-January.

Second-bottom Woodfield were thrashed 20-1 in rapid fashion at Dunnington.

