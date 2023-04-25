Alena Hughes, from Fishlake, will receive specialist coaching and support to help her reach her potential in the sport.

The 17-year-old has been riding since the age of three and was home-schooled to help her focus more on showjumping, having first represented Great Britain at 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m delighted to be on the programme,” she said.

Alena Hughes (pictured far right) from Fishlake has been included on British Equestrian's Podium Potential Pathway programme. Photo: British Equestrian

Alena’s mum Victoria, who also represented her county in equestrian as a junior, added: “It's a very proud moment. All the hard work is starting to pay off.”

Following a successful trial in January, Alena has now joined the two-year Podium Potential Pathway programme, which supports and develops younger athletes who demonstrate the capability to be part of a senior championship team in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Podium Potential Pathway athletes have access to top equestrian specialists and coaches as well as an elite sport science team.

Athletes also receive guidance on managing themselves and their careers away from sport.

David Hamer, head of performance pathways at British Equestrian, said: “The athletes joining the programme really impressed us during the selection process.

"We encourage this new intake to spend the next two years taking advantage of all the resource and expertise that are now available to them through the World Class Programme, so they can maximise their potential and improve their performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad