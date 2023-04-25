Doncaster showjumper moves closer to Olympic glory after winning place on prestigious British Equestrian programme
A showjumper from Doncaster is one step closer to Olympic glory after winning a place on British Equestrian’s World Class Programme.
Alena Hughes, from Fishlake, will receive specialist coaching and support to help her reach her potential in the sport.
The 17-year-old has been riding since the age of three and was home-schooled to help her focus more on showjumping, having first represented Great Britain at 11.
"I’m delighted to be on the programme,” she said.
Alena’s mum Victoria, who also represented her county in equestrian as a junior, added: “It's a very proud moment. All the hard work is starting to pay off.”
Following a successful trial in January, Alena has now joined the two-year Podium Potential Pathway programme, which supports and develops younger athletes who demonstrate the capability to be part of a senior championship team in the future.
Podium Potential Pathway athletes have access to top equestrian specialists and coaches as well as an elite sport science team.
Athletes also receive guidance on managing themselves and their careers away from sport.
David Hamer, head of performance pathways at British Equestrian, said: “The athletes joining the programme really impressed us during the selection process.
"We encourage this new intake to spend the next two years taking advantage of all the resource and expertise that are now available to them through the World Class Programme, so they can maximise their potential and improve their performances.
"We will also help them to develop a career in sport and hopefully, in the near future, see them progress to the next level in British Equestrian’s structured performance pathway and ride on the senior championship team.”