Doncaster Rovers Belles to start new campaign with Yorkshire derby

Doncaster Rovers Belles will begin their 2025-26 FA Women’s National League Division One season away to Huddersfield Town on Sunday, August 17.

Belles ended last season with a 4-0 home victory over Town which was their biggest win last term.

That is followed two days later by a visit to Hull City in the first of three group games in the revamped League Cup.

A run of three home games then follow with York City, Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley Women FC the visitors.

The Barnsley game is a League Cup group fixture with Sheffield United Professional Game Academy the other opponents in the four team group.

Belles were reprieved from relegation due to Barnsley FC Women withdrawing from the FAWNL.