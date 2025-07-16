Doncaster Rovers Belles to start new campaign with Yorkshire derby
Belles ended last season with a 4-0 home victory over Town which was their biggest win last term.
That is followed two days later by a visit to Hull City in the first of three group games in the revamped League Cup.
A run of three home games then follow with York City, Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley Women FC the visitors.
The Barnsley game is a League Cup group fixture with Sheffield United Professional Game Academy the other opponents in the four team group.
Belles were reprieved from relegation due to Barnsley FC Women withdrawing from the FAWNL.
