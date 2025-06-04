Doncaster Rovers Belles to remain in National League after relegation reprieve

Belles in action last season. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers Belles have been given a reprieve from relegation and will remain in FA Women's National League Division One North.

Belles finished in the drop zone last season after a miserable campaign saw them win just four games out of 22.

Under normal circumstances Belles – two-time national champions and six-time Women’s FA Cup winners – would have lost their National League status and dropped into the regionalised fifth tier of the game.

But they have instead been handed a get out of jail free card after Division One North outfit Barnsley withdrew from the National League citing ‘financial restraints’.

The Football Association confirmed on Wednesday that next season’s Division One North would include Belles alongside promoted duo Chester Le Street Town and Wythenshawe, as well as Blackburn Rovers following their withdrawal from Barclays Women’s Super League 2.

Cheadle Town Stingers, Chorley, Durham Cestria, Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Norton & Stockton Ancients, Stockport County and York City make up the 12-team division.

Belles are yet to make any comment on their reprieve on their website or social media channels.

Ciaran Toner departed as manager by mutual consent in April, leaving Amanda Greenslade in charge until the end of the season.

Belles chief executive Chris Wood had spoken about “plans to take the Belles back to where they belong in the game” last summer.

The club won the FAWSL2 title – now known as Barclays Women’s Super League 2 – in 2018 following their controversial demotion from the top flight five years previously.