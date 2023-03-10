Doncaster Rovers Belles suffer blow to title hopes

Stourbridge, whose superior goal difference is effectively worth an extra point, are now three points clear of Belles who have played one game more.

It is very much deja vu for Nick Buxton’s charges who were in a very similar position last spring when they had their work cut out in a title race with eventual champions Boldmere St Michaels.

Belles visit fifth-placed Northampton Town on Sunday.

Doncaster Rovers Belles boss Nick Buxton. Picture: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

Harworth Colliery’s debut campaign in the North East League Southern Division has not been easy.

They lost 6-0 at home to leaders Barnsley Ladies last Sunday and host Millmoor Juniors this weekend. They remain just above the relegation places but with games in hand.

AFC Bentley continued their quest for a Sheffield & Hallamshire County League and Cup double with a 4-3 home quarter-final win over Wakefield AFC Reserves who looked like causing an upset when they forged a two-goal lead.

A brace from Becky Kendell brought the scores level before Gemma Harte gave Bentley an interval advantage. Wakefield equalised but Jen Knibbs scored a late winner.

Bentley, who have been drawn at home to Kiveton Park in the semi-finals, host Wakefield in a league match this Sunday.