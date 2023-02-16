Sophie Brown scored the all important goal for Belles, who trail leaders Stourbridge by five points.

Both teams have four league games to play before Belles are scheduled to visit Stourbridge on March 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belles host Barnsley in the semi-finals of the Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Women’s Cup this Sunday and another local derby follows next Thursday with a visit to Sheffield FC.

Sophie Brown. Picture: Julian Barker

Meanwhile, Belles Development lost 4-0 at home to Derby County Development in the Reserve Midland Division.

Sophie Thompson netted twice for Harworth Colliery in a 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday in the North East League Southern Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harworth, who visit York RI this Sunday, remain just above the relegation places but have games in hand.

Injuries to goalkeeper Nicole Gary and player manager Sam Pigeon marred AFC Bentley’s 3-0 home win over Middlewood Rovers in Sheffield & Hallamshire Division One.