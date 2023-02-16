Doncaster Rovers Belles move into second spot ahead of cup semi-final
Doncaster Rovers Belles went second in FAWNL Division One Midlands after a 1-0 win over Leafield Athletic.
Sophie Brown scored the all important goal for Belles, who trail leaders Stourbridge by five points.
Both teams have four league games to play before Belles are scheduled to visit Stourbridge on March 19.
Belles host Barnsley in the semi-finals of the Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Women’s Cup this Sunday and another local derby follows next Thursday with a visit to Sheffield FC.
Meanwhile, Belles Development lost 4-0 at home to Derby County Development in the Reserve Midland Division.
Sophie Thompson netted twice for Harworth Colliery in a 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday in the North East League Southern Division.
Harworth, who visit York RI this Sunday, remain just above the relegation places but have games in hand.
Injuries to goalkeeper Nicole Gary and player manager Sam Pigeon marred AFC Bentley’s 3-0 home win over Middlewood Rovers in Sheffield & Hallamshire Division One.
Jenna McGee, Becky Kendell and Gemma Harte scored the goals as Bentley stretched their unbeaten start to eight games. They trail leaders Chesterfield Women by three points but have four games in hand.