Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belles, who usually play at the Iqbal Poultry Stadium in Thorne, were back on home soil for the first of four fixtures at the Eco-Power Stadium this season.

But with 801 fans watching on they couldn’t cap the occasion with a positive result as they went down 4-1 despite a stunning second-half strike from substitute Anaia Willoughby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winch said: “At home, with this opportunity to play at the stadium, it was a tough one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers Belles boss Sam Winch.

"Having said that, I’m super proud of the girls. If you look at the age of some of them, we had seven under the age of 20 playing today.

"I’m really proud of some individual performances but, of course, a 4-1 defeat at home to Middlesbrough, it’s tough to take.”

The result leaves Belles eighth in the 12-team Women’s National League Division One North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have the chance to bounce back quickly against York City, who sit one place below them in the table, on Wednesday evening.

Despite the disappointing result Winch welcomed the club’s return to the Eco-Power Stadium.

He said: “It was brilliant. The girls were so excited, as were all the staff.

"Going into the changing room, the music pumping, it felt like home and the kind of place you want to be week in, week out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winch also revealed the club is still on the lookout for new players and praised the “progress” being made behind the scenes.

He said: “We are starting to make progress.