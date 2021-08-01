Doncaster RLFC's dip in form continues with home defeat to Hunslet

Jason Tali

Richard Horne’s men would have fancied their chances of beating North Wales last weekend but the game was postponed after an outbreak of Covid in the Dons camp.

They returned to action against Hunslet but found themselves trailing for the majority of the contest and, despite threatening a second half comeback, slid to a third league defeat of the season.

After winning five games on the bounce Doncaster have now won just one of their last five matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They remain third in Betfred League One but any lingering hopes of winning automatic promotion now appear to be over.

Before the game the Dons paid tribute to long-serving coach Pete Bell who died in March.

A converted Robbie Ward try was all the hosts had to show for their first half efforts as Hunslet built a 16-6 half time lead.

Two further tries for the visitors, either side of a Jason Tali try, extended Hunslet’s advantage to 14 points.

Aaron York went over twice in quick succession and Matty Beharrell added the extras to cut the gap to two points.