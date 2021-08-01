Doncaster RLFC's dip in form continues with home defeat to Hunslet
Doncaster RLFC, who have lost their early season impetus, went down 46-24 against Hunslet at the Keepmoat Stadium on Sunday.
Richard Horne’s men would have fancied their chances of beating North Wales last weekend but the game was postponed after an outbreak of Covid in the Dons camp.
They returned to action against Hunslet but found themselves trailing for the majority of the contest and, despite threatening a second half comeback, slid to a third league defeat of the season.
After winning five games on the bounce Doncaster have now won just one of their last five matches.
They remain third in Betfred League One but any lingering hopes of winning automatic promotion now appear to be over.
Before the game the Dons paid tribute to long-serving coach Pete Bell who died in March.
A converted Robbie Ward try was all the hosts had to show for their first half efforts as Hunslet built a 16-6 half time lead.
Two further tries for the visitors, either side of a Jason Tali try, extended Hunslet’s advantage to 14 points.
Aaron York went over twice in quick succession and Matty Beharrell added the extras to cut the gap to two points.
But Hunslet ran in three tries and kicked a penalty during the final 12 minutes to run out comfortable winners, while Beharrell was also sin-binned.