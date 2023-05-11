Doncaster RLFC winger Tom Halliday looking forward to Dewsbury reunion

The West Yorkshire club signed Halliday from Goole Rugby Union Club but he struggled to hold down a regular spot in the side due to his lack of experience and keen competition for places. He therefore welcomed the chance to join the injury-hit Dons on loan during which time he did enough to convince coach Richard Horne that he was worth signing for the following season.

“I’m looking forward to going back there to play Dewsbury but I don’t think I’ve anything to prove to anyone over there,” said Halliday this week.

“I’d never played rugby league before I joined Dewsbury but I learned a lot from coach Neil Kelly, who sort of took me under his wing, during the two seasons I was there.”

Dons winger Tom Halliday.

One of the fastest backs outside the top flight, Halliday is also a strong runner with the ball and a solid defender and has become a fans’ favourite due to a series of spectacular long-range tries.

“I’m a much better player than when I first came because I’ve been a regular for most of the time I’ve been here,” said Halliday. “I’m happy with how I’m playing but there are still things that I can improve upon. I’m the sort of person who always wants to get better.”

Halliday is keen to make a winning return to Dewsbury in the battle between the only teams in the division still boasting a 100 per cent record.

“We know it’s going to be tough but we are going into the game on the back of a really good win over a strong Workington side,” he said.

“I think as a team we needed that sort of performance and it will put us in a good frame of mind for Sunday’s game. The half-backs were outstanding and everyone pulled their weight. There’s a great team spirit in the camp.

“We’ve set our stall out to try and win the league this year following the disappointment of losing in the play-off final for the second year in succession, and a win over Dewsbury would give our hopes a massive boost.

