Doncaster RLFC: ‘We can’t afford to lose another game’ - Frankie Mariano

Frankie Mariano

They played their third and final ‘home’ game at Featherstone’s LD Nutrition Stadium on Sunday during which time they lost both Betfred League One promotion four-pointers and their 1895 Cup quarter-final against Sheffield Eagles.

Given how close all the games were many supporters will claim that the Dons would have won all three had they been played at the Keepmoat.

What is not in doubt is that the Dons’ chances in all three games would have been enhanced by having strong running second-rower Frankie Mariano firing on all cylinders.

Not least because the former Super League star played for Featherstone prior to joining the Dons midway through last season.

“I would have loved to have played in all three and my experience of playing on the ground would have been useful,” said Mariano after watching the 22-12 defeat against leaders Whitehaven.

“Obviously it would have been better to have played the games at home but Featherstone is a good pitch to play on and the fact we played all our games there rather than different grounds was beneficial even though we lost all three.”

Injured playing for Scotland after the end of the club’s League One campaign last October, Mariano has yet to play this season.

Mariano had hoped to be back playing by now but he had to wait longer than expected for his shoulder operation during which his surgeon found the damage to be more extensive than had been hoped.

“It’s been frustrating but I’m hoping to be back playing by the middle of next month,” he said. “I’ve been training hard and I am due to start doing contact work in the next couple of weeks.

“Hopefully I’ll have a spring in my step compared to a lot of other players and can add something to the side.