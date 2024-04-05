Doncaster RLFC v Wakefield Trinity: Dons' Reece Lyne knows exactly what to expect against former club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lyne spent a decade at the relegated Super League club prior to joining Doncaster RLFC on a three-year contract during the close season.

“Although there has been a big turnover since the end of last season due to the takeover, there are still some players I played alongside so it will be good to catch up after the game,” said Lyne, whose 40m break set up a try for full-back Josh Guzdek against Sheffield last weekend.

“I enjoyed my time there and hopefully I’ll get a good reception from the Wakefield fans but my focus is obviously on trying to help us get a win on Sunday.

Dons' Reece Lyne drives forward with the ball. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

“I was grateful for the opportunity to come here. Carl (Hall) and Richard (Horne) were really keen to get me and I was impressed when I heard of the other players they were looking to bring in. It felt really exciting and it was something I wanted to be part off.

“It’s a great club with great facilities, and a lot of potential and I’m happy to be here and contribute what I can.”

Lyne showed just why the Dons were so keen to sign him when he scored a trademark try in the Challenge Cup defeat at Widnes at the start of the season prior to limping off with an ankle injury.

“Fortunately, we didn’t have a game for six weeks after that but I missed a lot of the training during that period and I’m still trying to find my feet again,” he said.

“I’ve been pleased with how things have gone in the first two league games but I still need to be sharper and that will come with more game time.”

Although disappointed to have lost narrowly against in-form Eagles, Lyne said there were many positives the Dons could take from their performance.

“Sheffield are an established Championship side and have regularly finished in a play-off position in recent years and to go toe-to-toe with them after beating York, who also finished in the play-offs last season, the previous week will give us confidence going into Sunday’s game.

“It’s certainly a game we can win even though we are a new team to this league and we’ve got a lot of new players and are still learning about each other and building combinations.