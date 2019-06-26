Doncaster RLFC v Sheffield Eagles: Team news and build-up to tonight's 1895 Cup quarter-final

Photo: Rob Terrace

The 20-year-old Bradford Bulls forward will pack down in the second-row in place of on-loan veteran PNG star Menzie Yere who will not play against his parent club.

As well as lacking Yere and winger Matty Chrimes, again on duty with the England Students side competing in the Four Nations competition, the Dons will also be without half-back Watson Boas and second-rower Brad Foster.

“Watson has a slight niggle and Brad has played a lot of minutes and we need them both to be 100 per cent for the weekend,” said assistant coach Pete Green last night.

“Despite the changes we’ll be fielding a strong side with a couple of new dual-registered players from Hull FC.

“Eagles are going well in the Championship and will obviously start favourites. But we’ve done well in cup games this season and we’ll give it everything we’ve got and we’ll see where that takes us.

“Although we’ve made it clear that the league is our priority and the 1895 Cup is a bit of a hindrance in some ways it does give players the chance to play at Wembley and not many players in League One ever thought that they’d get the chance to do that.

“Eagles have already been to Wembley, beating Wigan in the Challenge Cup in the late 90s and I’m sure that (coach) Mark Aston will have reminded his players of that in the build-up.

“It’s also a local derby and the fact that we haven’t played each other in a competitive match for several seasons due to the fact that we are in different divisions will add to the occasion.