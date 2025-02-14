Doncaster RLFC targeting play-offs ahead of Championship opener at Featherstone Rovers

Carl Hall is optimistic about Doncaster’s 2025 prospects. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

Doncaster RLFC kick-off their 2025 Betfred Championship campaign away to ‘big hitters’ Featherstone Rovers at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

The Dons travel to Post Office Road looking to bounce back from a 30-4 Challenge Cup defeat away to a Bradford side tipped by many as favourites for this season’s title, in their only competitive game of the season.

“It was disappointing to go out of the Cup so early and miss out on a home game against Castleford,” said Hall speaking prior to Bradford’s shock 18-16 win over the Super League side on Sunday.

“But the game taught us a lot and considering the side we put out – and don’t forget we were lacking a number of the forwards we’ve signed and others, I was okay with the performance. The pleasing thing, however, was the players weren’t happy.”

Reece Lyne has been named captain for 2025.

Hall admits that the Dons could hardly have had a tougher start to their campaign but says they are ready even though their preparation, hit by injuries and the weather, has been far from ideal

“We’ve been focusing on this game ever since the fixtures came out,” he said. “They are one of the sides I expect to be up there challenging along with the likes of Bradford, Toulouse and York but it’s wide open this year. Whereas Wakefield were always the favourites last season.

“As I say we are expecting a tough game but there are no easy games at this level and our next game away to promoted Hunslet is likely to be equally as tough but for different reasons.

“We learned the hard way last season, especially when dropping three points against Whitehaven which played a big part in us missing out on the play-offs, that if you don’t turn up to play on the day you’ll get beat.”

He added: “Featherstone have played more games than we have this season but because they’ve brought in a lot of good players they’ve kept changing the side.

“Sunday’s game might be the first time their players have played together as a collective and that might work in our favour. We’ll have to wait and see.

“To go to Featherstone and pick up a win would be great but it is just one game and two points. The result, whichever way it goes, will not define our season.”

Having surprised a lot of people, though not themselves, when finishing eighth last season on their return to the Championship after eight years, Hall says the Dons are wanting to build on their success.

“As a club we want to progress every year and we want to make the play-offs this season,” he said. “We’ll take it one game at a time and we’ll assess the situation as we go along and see what, if anything, we can do better to achieve that aim.

Hall says he’s confident the club will be more competitive this season given the quality players they have brought in.

“Our recruitment plan, as well as strengthening the forwards, was to bring in players who can play in several positions in order to give us cover,” he said.

“We didn’t get all the players on our list but that is how things go and at the end of the day the coaches are happy and are very grateful to the club (Club Doncaster) for the playing budget.

“As I say, we are happy with the budget and we’ve still got a bit spare if we need it.”

Hall says part of the club’s success is down to its internal structure in which everyone has a defined role.

As a former New Zealand Test player who played for a number of top British clubs, Hall is well qualified to give advice on team matters but says he only does so if asked by the club’s coaching team.

“In Richard Horne, who has gone from strength-to-strength as a coach during his time at the club in terms of man-management and things like that, and assistant coach Chris Plume, we’ve got two astute guys who know the sport,” he said.

“I’ve brought them here to do a job and who am I, never having been a coach, to interfere with their recruitment or team selection? At the end of the day I’ve got my own job to do one of which has been setting up a new dual-registration deal.

“Because we’ve gone for quality not quantity with our recruitment we are pleased to have done a dual-registration deal with Super League Hull FC.

“A lot of the younger players at Hull, who may or not feature at first-team level this season because of the players the club have brought in, played a lot of Super League games last season when they were hit by a lot of injuries.

“If they are good enough to play ten, twelve, Super League games, then they are certainly good enough to help us. But we will always choose our own players first and Hull know that.

“We’ve had some fantastic meetings with Richie Myler and their coaching staff and I think we are all on the same page.

“The dual-reg between the two clubs was very successful before. But then they had a few personnel changes and things changed slightly which didn’t suit us and we pulled out of the agreement.

“What we’ve done for this season is revert to type when it comes to the agreement so there is no need for either Richie or myself to get involved. The respective coaches will deal with it.

“We’ve got an agreement, and if it works as we’ve discussed, then there will be no issues.

“We’ve agreed everything financially, that’s all done and dusted, and there is no pressure on us to pick players from Hull though every player from both clubs is available for selection depending on their availability.”