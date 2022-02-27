Doncaster RLFC suffer heavy defeat to Whitehaven in Challenge Cup
Doncaster RLFC were dumped out of the Betfred Challenge Cup in emphatic fashion by Championship side Whitehaven.
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 6:17 pm
Haven ran out 60-0 winners in Sunday’s fourth round tie at the Eco-Power Stadium, scoring 11 unanswered tries.
Richard Horne’s men held firm for 24 minutes and at half time were still very much in the game at 12-0 down.
But the second half became a procession as the visitors’ extra quality and fitness proved telling.
Doncaster had beaten National Conference League sides Thornhill Trojans and Rochdale Mayfield to reach round four.
Whitehaven are four games into their league campaign, while the Dons do not start their League One season until March 27.