Doncaster RLFC suffer heavy defeat to Whitehaven in Challenge Cup

Doncaster RLFC. Photo: Rob Terrace

Haven ran out 60-0 winners in Sunday’s fourth round tie at the Eco-Power Stadium, scoring 11 unanswered tries.

Richard Horne’s men held firm for 24 minutes and at half time were still very much in the game at 12-0 down.

But the second half became a procession as the visitors’ extra quality and fitness proved telling.

Doncaster had beaten National Conference League sides Thornhill Trojans and Rochdale Mayfield to reach round four.